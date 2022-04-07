Coin gets ready to celebrate its traditional spring fair The event, which will take place from Friday 29 April until Tuesday 3 May, will include children’s activities, concerts, fairground attractions and religious processions

Coín town hall has announced that this year’s spring fair, an event that will include children’s activities, concerts and the traditional fairground attractions, will take place from Friday 29 April until Tuesday 3 May.

The festivities will begin with the regular parade to the fair ground and the switching on of the lights, along with the official proclamation of the festivities, which will be given by the writer, Lorena González Enríquez, better known in the literary world as Cherry Chic.

The feria will present a series of concerts by local artists, such as the singers, Antoñito Molina and Lucía Cordero, and Dvuelta, a band that performs pop and rock music of the ‘80s and ‘90s. Others scheduled to perform are Los Flamenquitos, Inma Vílchez, Juan Jesús El Manta, and Planeta 80, a group that performs the songs of Queen, U2, Radiohead and The Police, among others.

Flamenco and processions

There will also be a flamenco recital by dancer Marina Aranda, who began dancing at the age of three and who has worked with celebrated flamenco dancers like Antonio Canales and Farrucuito.

Other activities include a chess championship, the classic motorcycle parade and the horticultural competition.

Tradition will also be a key part of the proceedings. The procession to the hermitage of the Santísima Virgen de la Fuensanta, the patron of Coín, will take place on 1 May; while the Fiesta de la Cruces de Mayo (May Crosses), which will include the procession of Cristo del Perdón y de la Vera Cruz, will take place on Tuesday 3 May.

For more information, see www.coin.es