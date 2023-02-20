Popular three-day craft beer festival returns to Coín The Birra&Art event will offer more than 45 varieties of artisan beers from around the world, along with the food trucks and live music between 3 and 5 March

Coín will host the popular Birra&Art craft beer festival in the Plaza de la Alameda between Friday 3 and Sunday 5 March. The annual event will offer more than 45 varieties of artisan beers from around the world, including IPA beers, various bottled lagers, fruit-fermented sour beers, non-alcoholic and gluten free beers, among others.

The three-day festival will include the food trucks, offering typical cuisine from Germany, Spain, Mexico and the USA.

There will also be live music performances by the U2 tribute act, Uphoria (Friday); the local pop and rock band, New Tricks (Saturday); and a Buddy Holly tribute concert by Bobby Bergquist and the Crickets (Sunday).

The event was announced by the councillor for Fiestas, Dori Luque, who said the festival has become a regular event “due to its popularity”.

“We expect a great turnout of both residents of the town, as well as visitors from other areas. These types of specialised events stand out as an incentive to boost the local economy, as well as being a catalyst for our gastronomy,” the councillor added.