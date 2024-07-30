'Homophobic' Coín bakery has accounts and vehicles siezed after derogatory word appeared on employee's pay slip

Víctor Rojas Malaga Tuesday, 30 July 2024, 15:51 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Concept: "Nómina mes de abril maricon (faggot)". This derogatory remark was printed on the 628.02 pay slip received in May by a worker at the bakery La Semilla de Oro SL in Coín. The worker brought the matter to the attention of the CGT trade union, which reported the incident. Now, some months later, a court in Malaga has ordered the seizure of accounts and five vehicles worth 33,000 euros from this establishment in view of the investigation.

The magistrate has accepted the precautionary measures requested by the legal team of the CGT in Malaga, as well as proceeding to exempting the affected baker from providing service with payment of wages and contributions in the event that he receives medical discharge before there is a court ruling, reported the union in Malaga which is legally representating the worker who was subjected to the slut.

"CGT welcomes the court decision in order to ensure that the homophobic bakery and its managers avoid any manoeuvre aimed at circumventing the action of justice, which could lead to the possible non-application of what may result in the sentence once the trial has been held and the improper, discriminatory and vexatious actions have been judged", it pointed out.

No agreement

On 13 June, the employer and the worker met again at the mediation, arbitration and conciliation centre of Malaga (CMAC) after being summoned by the Junta de Andalucía to try to reach an agreement to avoid going to court over the lawsuit, in which they claim self-dismissal for violation of their fundamental rights to equality and non-discrimination because of their sexual orientation, according to the CGT.

The owner of the business, accompanied by his lawyer, appeared before the CMAC, but did not want to reach an agreement on the claim, according to CGT, which denounced the owner for not paying the worker the next pay cheque.

The CGT has already brought two complaints to the attention of the labour inspectorate in Malaga when it became aware of the situation. The first for "very serious acts against the dignity of the worker because of his sexual orientation", and the second for the delay "in the payment of wages, non-respect of the SMI, underpayment of social security contributions, unpaid overtime and multiple breaches of the collective agreement".

SUR contacted Lucas, owner of the Semilla de Oro, in June but he did not want to make a statement. "I'm not going to talk about it any more. Everything is in the hands of the lawyers and they will know what they have to do," he said. Now, in an attempt to contact him again, he has not responded.