Works on road between Coín and Alozaina reduce journey significantly The project is part of a provincial plan to address depopulation and improve roads between towns and scattered rural communities to reduce travel times

Coín town hall has announced that the works on the road between Coín and Alozaina have finally come to an end, reducing the journey between the two towns by about four and a half kilometres.

The project, much demanded by the residents of Coin, is part of the Plan Via-ble of the Diputación de Málaga with a cost of 297,000 euros.

The town’s mayor, Francisco Santos, said, “This is a road that hundreds of residents use daily, in addition to the consequent benefit for all the agricultural and livestock farms in this area.

In total, 2.5 kilometres of what is known as the Río Seco road, a rural road that connects both towns, have been repaired and asphalted, which the mayor described as a "significant improvement" in road safety.

The project is part of a plan with the objective of addressing depopulation and improving road communication between towns and scattered urbanisations to reduce travel times, which also contributes to fighting climate change by emitting less CO2 into the atmosphere.

The mayor thanked the “patience and understanding” of the residents of this rural area “who have had to wait much longer than we would have liked to see this road fixed”. He went on to say that there are more than 350 kilometres of rural roads in Coín, and each year the council allocates more than 400,000 euros for their repair.

The provincial council has so far allocated ten million euros for 16 Plan Vía-ble projects, which will involve works on 65 kilometres of local roads to improve the connection of inland municipalities.

There are currently two new projects underway, the widening of the road between El Chorro and Las Angosturas, and the reconditioning of a section of the road from Alhaurín el Grande to Villafranco del Guadalhorce.