Coín achieves highest population since records began the town and now boasts 82 different nationalities Data shows that the municipality has exceeded 24,300 registered inhabitants, almost 1,000 more than last year. There are more than 1,800 registered British residents

According to data for 2022 released by the Spain's National Institute for Statistics (INE), Coín has achieved its highest population since records began. The data shows that the municipality has exceeded 24,300 registered inhabitants, an upward trend that has been taking place since 2020, which far exceeds the numbers of the past decade, when the town’s population stagnated.

Last year, the municipality stood at 23,375 inhabitants, a figure that has now increased by almost a thousand people. Among the factors thought to be related to the increase in population is the implementation of the Casapalma-Coín highway, the link with the A-357 highway that allowed the distance to the capital to be considerably reduced. Also, the commercial areas such as La Trocha have experienced the arrival of numerous different supermarket and restaurant chains, making the town far more attractive to both Spanish and foreign residents.

The figures show that the town boasts 82 different nationalities, the most relevant of the foreign community being the British, with more than 1,800 registered residents. These are followed by residents from Morocco, Romania, Argentina, Colombia, Italy, Belgium, Venezuela, France and Denmark.

These figures represent a huge difference to the situation of other municipalities in the Guadalhorce Valley.

The town's mayor, Francisco Santos, said, "Our goal has always been for Coín to grow in a controlled manner, with quality services and companies that can provide work so that our young people do not have to go elsewhere."