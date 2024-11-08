El Chorro's local heroes, the volunteers who have helped re-open roads and paved the way to restore some normality

Julio J. Portabales El Chorro Friday, 8 November 2024, 16:44

El Chorro, a picturesque area in Malaga province's Guadalhorce valley, has experienced one of its worst weeks in years due to the devastating 'Dana' storm that cut off families, caused landslides and destroyed roads and farms. However, in the midst of the catastrophe, a powerful and moving example of camaraderie has emerged: the people of Álora and the surrounding area have organised themselves to deal with the situation and provide support to those who need it most.

Marta, a resident of the El Chorro area and a direct witness to this crisis, recounted the ordeal she and other residents faced. "The first week we were trapped by the water, but on Friday we managed to get out. When we did, we started making appeals on Instagram, and as a result of that I was contacted by people from Álora who were already organising," she said. This point marked the beginning of a support network that has grown quickly and organically.

The situation in the area has been particularly complicated by the mountainous geography and the large number of streams which, when they overflowed, caused landslides and road closures. "There are lanes that have completely disappeared. On my farm, a whole kilometre of road collapsed," said Marta, highlighting the severity of the damage. However, far from sitting idly by, residents decided to take action.

Mobilisation of the residents focused on organising WhatsApp groups and using social media to call for more volunteers and coordinate efforts. Marta explained that locals set up collection points for tools and supplies, both for volunteers and for those affected. In addition, from Álora, groups of volunteers spread out to help in areas such as Santa María and Cártama, extending their work throughout the affected region.

The organisation did not stop there. Volunteers began to work in collaboration with some Civil Protection members, who each morning joined together at meeting points to coordinate the departure to the most affected areas. However, the magnitude of the damage made it clear that the human effort was not enough. "We are in need of heavy machinery, because there are things that the volunteers cannot lift on their own, tons of mud and totally destroyed roads," she explained.

In a gesture that shows the concern of the local authorities, a representative of the provincial authority met with the mayor of the area and spoke with the residents to assess what kind of aid they could send. However, time is running out, and while waiting for government support to arrive, local continue to live in precarious situations. "There are families who have been cut off for more than a week. Yesterday, after eight days, we managed to get a machine to open a road for 4x4 vehicles, but it is still not passable on foot," she said. One of these families trapped in the mountains includes elderly people and a baby, adding to the urgency of the problem.

Despite the difficulties, community spirit has prevailed. The locals, without waiting for external solutions to arrive, have distributed food and essential supplies to those who are cut off. "Everyone is fine, but the cut-off areas still depend on the solidarity and courage of volunteers," she added, noting that although the situation is critical, the community's response has been admirable.

Ultimately, the story of El Chorro and its residents is a reminder of the human capacity to come together in times of adversity. In an era where climate change and its consequences are increasingly evident, the organised response of this community highlights the importance of collaboration and empathy. Without sufficient machinery or resources, but with a deep sense of responsibility and unity, the people of Álora and El Chorro have demonstrated that, in the face of adversity, true strength lies in the community.