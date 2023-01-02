Charitable bikers bring magic of Christmas to vulnerable children in Cártama A Malaga club delivered dozens of toys and games to the social welfare department of the town hall last week, which they had collected throughout December from local businesses and individuals

A Malaga biker club has brought a smile to the faces of dozens of vulnerable children in the municipality of Cártama by organising a charity toy collection run.

The caring bikers, who belogn to the Malaga Club Moteros Contra el Cáncer, delivered dozens of toys and games to the social welfare department of Cártama town hall last week. They had collected the items throughout December from local businesses and individuals. The gifts were received during a ceremony attended by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo; councillor for Social Welfare, Isabel Sánchez, and the councillor for Health and Education, Anabel Rueda.

“We would like to thank this group for this kind gesture, since it will come to help the families of Cártama who need it most. It will bring the magic of Christmas to the local children that are in a situation of vulnerability,” the mayor said.

The motorcycle club was founded in October 2016 for those with a passion for two wheels, and with the objective of helping hospitalised children waiting for, or undergoing, treatment for cancer, such as those at the Casa Ronald McDonald in Malaga.

The club also works with other motorcycle associations in Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Estepona in its campaign to help youngsters suffering with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.