Casarabonela to celebrate its most traditional dish during Día del Pipeo

Organised by the town hall and the Almena Women's Association, the event will offer free tastings of pipeo, a hearty dish made with artichokes, pulses, lettuce, potato, onion, garlic, almonds, egg, parsley and breadcrumbs

Casarabonela will celebrate it's Día del Pipeo on Saturday 22 April, an event dedicated to the town’s most traditional recipe: pipeo, a hearty dish made with artichokes, pulses, lettuce, potato, onion, garlic, almonds, egg, parsley and breadcrumbs, and seasoned with extra virgin olive oil, paprika and cumin.

The festival, organised by the town hall and the Almena Women's Association, will feature free tastings, live music, a market and guided tours of the town. In addition to making pipeo for around two thousand people, the members of the association, along with chef Ignacio Carmona, a gastronomic advisor for Sabor a Málaga, will give a live cooking demonstration to show visitors how to prepare the dish, which evolved from the ‘years of hunger’, when meat was scarce.

The festival will begin at midday with a welcome ceremony by the town’s mayor, Antonio Campos, in the main square. This will be followed by an organised tour of the town, which will take in the Arab castle, the Church of Santiago and the Hermitage of Veracruz. The tour can be reserved by telephone (652 61 23 43) or by email turismo@casarabonela.es.

Between 4pm and 7pm, special workshops for children based on local cuisine will be held in the main square of the town, along with free tastings of typical sweets and pastries.

The live entertainment will begin at 2pm with a concert by Los Cercianos, who will offer a second performance at 5.30pm. The festivities will come to a close with a concert by Los Hermanos Ortigosa (8pm), a duo from Rincón de la Victoria that perform flamenco and rociero-infused pop music.