Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout

Cártama town hall has announced that the water supply has been cut due to a breakdown caused by the unprecedented blackout in the Iberian peninsular on Monday. The council said that Aqualia, the company managing the municipal water service, "has been forced to carry out a scheduled suspension of the water supply" from 10.30pm on Tuesday 29 April in order to repair the main pipeline throughout Wednesday. According to the council, the cut affects the entire municipality, except for the Sierra de Gibralgalia area.

"Once the power was restored after the blackout, the pumps that draw water from the boreholes started up, and the sudden influx of water caused a very strong pressure surge inside the pipe, which burst," the local authority explained in a statement.

This large pipeline connects the Casapalma reservoir with the other reservoirs and the distribution pipeline for Cártama and Cártama Estación. It supplies water to the reservoirs in Cártama, El Sexmo, and Tres Leguas, but "since there was no electricity supply until last night [Monday], there hasn't been enough time to recover the water level in these reservoirs”.

The council also pointed out that Aqualia cannot specify how long the water supply suspension will last, "as it cannot yet assess the complexity of the repair".

The company advises residents to ensure that no taps are left on during the interruption to the supply to avoid possible unnecessary water losses, and to refrain from using appliances such as washing machines or dishwashers. Once the service has been restored, it is recommended to let the water run for a few minutes to avoid the possible presence of impurities.

Aqualia said that it is working to provide technical solutions to improve municipal water networks and reminds users that any questions can be answered by calling the free 24-hour number - 900 81 44 83.