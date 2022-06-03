Cártama unveils latest addition to the town's street art project The new mural was painted by Malaga artist Nesui SRC, who created the work from a photograph taken in 1966 that shows two land workers threshing wheat

Cártama town hall has unveiled its latest addition to the town’s street art project, a life-size mural which has been installed on the wall of a house located at the entrance of Sierra de Gibralgalia.

The new mural was painted by Malaga artist Guillermo Paz, known by his artistic name, Nesui SRC, who created the work from a photograph taken in 1966 that shows two labourers threshing wheat.

The painting, which was unveiled on Wednesday, is part of the town hall’s project to enhance different areas of the town with street art and graffiti that highlights the customs and traditions of Cártama in order to offer a new tourist and cultural attraction to the town.

Nesui SRC has already installed several murals in the municipality, including one dedicated to local athlete, Francisco Contreras; and another that pays tribute to one of the town’s most celebrated female artists, La Poetisa.

The town hall said that it will continue to promote the urban art project with the addition of more murals and graffiti in order “to make different areas of the town more attractive to visitors”.