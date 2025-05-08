Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The town hall and members of the historical memory association announce the initiative. SUR
Cártama to unveil monolith in memory of one of the darkest chapters in Spain&#039;s Civil War
History

Cártama to unveil monolith in memory of one of the darkest chapters in Spain's Civil War

The monument is dedicated to the thousands of people who died while trying to flee Malaga as Franco's troops entered the city in what is known as La Desbandá

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Thursday, 8 May 2025, 15:48

Cártama town hall has announced it will unveil a new monolith in memory of those who lost their lives during one of the darkest chapters in Spain's Civil War, La Desbandá. The monument, located next to Cártama train station, is dedicated to the thousands of people who fled Malaga but were killed by Franco's troops assisted by German and Italian bombardments as they tried to reach Almeria.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Sunday 11 May at 12.30pm and will be attended by the association of historical memory of Cártama, along with members of the local council and representatives of various groups in the province

The president of the historical memory association, Carmen Huertas, has invited the “entire population of Cártama and the Guadalhorce Valley to attend this remembrance event”, which will include a flamenco and poetry recital.

Huertas pointed out that this monolith is part of the project to create a La Desbandá route in the Guadalhorce region. This is the third to be installed, after the municipalities of Valle de Abdalajís and Álora.

