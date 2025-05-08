Cártama to unveil monolith in memory of one of the darkest chapters in Spain's Civil War

Tony Bryant Cártama Thursday, 8 May 2025, 15:48 Compartir

Cártama town hall has announced it will unveil a new monolith in memory of those who lost their lives during one of the darkest chapters in Spain's Civil War, La Desbandá. The monument, located next to Cártama train station, is dedicated to the thousands of people who fled Malaga but were killed by Franco's troops assisted by German and Italian bombardments as they tried to reach Almeria.

The inaugural ceremony will take place on Sunday 11 May at 12.30pm and will be attended by the association of historical memory of Cártama, along with members of the local council and representatives of various groups in the province

The president of the historical memory association, Carmen Huertas, has invited the “entire population of Cártama and the Guadalhorce Valley to attend this remembrance event”, which will include a flamenco and poetry recital.

Huertas pointed out that this monolith is part of the project to create a La Desbandá route in the Guadalhorce region. This is the third to be installed, after the municipalities of Valle de Abdalajís and Álora.