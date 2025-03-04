Cártama town hall continues remodelling of town centre streets

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 09:49 Compartir

Cártama town hall is continuing its project for the comprehensive remodelling of different parts of the municipality to make them more attractive for locals and visitors. The latest work has taken place in Calle San Rafael Alto, where remodelling and renovation work has also been carried out on a small square that had become “deteriorated”. The work, carried out at the request of the local residents, included the replacement of all infrastructure, new paving tiles and the remodelling of the area to create a larger public area with urban furniture and extra parking spaces.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, who visited the area on Monday, said, “The council continues to undertake work to tidy and improve our municipality in order to offer our residents new spaces for their coexistence and enjoyment.”

The project is part of the plan carried out by the town hall to enhance the value of the centre of the town by renovating the most emblematic streets and preserving its historical heritage.