Town hall officially opens new children's park inspired by the San Pedro Apóstol church The new leisure area, which is part of the town hall’s commitment to improve the parks and green spaces in Cártama, is the result of a comprehensive remodelling of the old playground at a cost of 127,721 euros

The 335-square-metre park has been inspired mainly by the San Pedro Apóstol church and its bell tower. / SUR

Cártama town hall has inaugurated the new Santo Cristo children’s playground, a leisure space which has been inspired mainly by the San Pedro Apóstol church and its bell tower.

Comprehensive remodelling work has been carried out on the playground at a cost of 127,721 euros. The 335-square-metre park includes climbing frames and exercise apparatus - the highest of which will be seven metres. The facility has slides, ramps and a climbing wall, along with a 175-square-metre artificial turf area.

The theme of the structure highlights the reconquest of Spain by the Catholic Monarchs and includes decorative elements that relate to this period of Spanish history.

The park, which is part of the town hall’s commitment to improve the parks and green spaces of the municipality, was opened by the mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, along with several members of his council and representatives from the company that carried out the work, Contenur S.L.

“This new park will provide a new recreation area for the children of the town, while referring to our history, since the main elements are inspired by emblematic buildings of our municipality.

"We will continue working to improve the parks and green areas of the municipality for the use and enjoyment of our citizens,” the mayor said.