Cártama town hall approves plans for new 12,000-square-metre 'green lung' The go-ahead was given to the sustainable urban park which will involve the creation of different green zones, a skate park and physical exercise areas

Computerised image of the new skate park in Parque La Mata in Cártama. / SUR

Cártama town hall has approved plans for a 12,000-square-metre sustainable urban park that will be located on a plot next to the La Mata school.

The green light was given to the Parque La Mata earlier this month, an initiative which foresees an investment of 2.5 million euros and which will involve the creation of different green zones, a skate park and a dog area, among others.

Mayor of Cártama, Jorge Gallardo, explained that his council made a “strong commitment” to the project, seeing as the land was originally intended for housing.

“Complex procedures were carried out to make modifications to these plots so that they would house the expansion of the La Mata school and the construction of this new green lung,” he said.

In 2020, the town hall organised an ideas competition for the drafting of the project, to which 25 proposals were submitted. The winning proposal - Cartha. Landscape of Memory – includes an 800-square-metre plaza with a kiosk-bar, garden and walking areas, a children's playground and a 1,200 square metre skate park. There will also be physical exercise areas and outdoor exhibition spaces, along with a 1,500-square-metre dog park, picnic areas and water features.

Work on the park is expected to begin “in the coming months”.

“We have made a significant effort to expand the green areas and we are going to greatly improve the spaces for leisure, entertainment and enjoyment,” Gallardo said.