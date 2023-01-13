Cártama fights cancer "with no mercy" The town hall has produced T-shirts to raise funds for a local youngster suffering with the disease, and for two children’s oncology associations

Cártama has shown its support for a campaign to help a local youngster currently being treated for cancer. Under the slogan 'Sin Piedad Contra el Cáncer' (no mercy against cancer), the campaign will not only help young David, but also raise funds for AVOI (an association of volunteers of who work with child oncology patients), and the Olivares foundation, a non-profit organisation whose objective is to help children with cancer.

The town hall has produced T-shirts with the words Sin Piedad (without mercy), which are available from the municipal offices (Sport department) in Calle Rey Juan Carlos, and from municipal sports stadium (Ciudad Deportiva) for ten euros.

There are also two outlets in Malaga city: the Sol Woman clothing and accessory store (Calle Enrique de Egas, 12) and the Box Olimpo gymnasium (Calle La Orotava, 39).

“The town hall wants to encourage the entire population of our municipality to show their most supportive side and collaborate with this campaign by purchasing a T-shirt,” the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said.