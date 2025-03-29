Cártama to support child cancer research with awareness walk

Mayor of Cártama Jorge Gallardo (3l) during the presentation of the walk.

Tony Bryant Cártama Saturday, 29 March 2025, 08:47

Cártama will host a charity walk against cancer on Sunday 11 May, a new initiative aimed at supporting research into childhood cancer, and to raise funds for Cris Contra el Cáncer, a Malaga association of families of children with cancer, the Olivares foundation, and the biomedical research foundation (FIB) of the Hospital Niño Jesús.

The walk will start at 11.30am from the municipal sports facility and will follow a route of approximately 4.5 kilometres around the town. The event will conclude with a community gathering at the sports complex, where participants will enjoy a free paella and a variety of activities.

“We want to encourage all the residents of Cártama to take part in this walk and help continue the fight against childhood cancer through research projects,” the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, said during the presentation of the event.

Those interested in taking part can register until 2pm on Friday 9 May via Dorsalchip. Registration costs ten euros and includes a T-shirt and paella.