Cártama school appeals for unwanted bicycles for charitable initiative Students at the IES Valle del Azahar will repair the bikes in order to donate them to vulnerable groups and charity associations

The IES Valle del Azahar school in Cártama is appealing to families of students and local residents to participate in its latest charitable initiative. The project, which will run until April, involves the donation of old bicycles that are no longer required, whether they are in working condition or in need of repair. The organisers are also asking for spare parts like wheels, saddles or handle bars, among other things.

The school carries out different educational innovation programmes with the collaboration of students and teachers, along with the Aldea scheme, an organisation that recycles disused material. On this occasion, the students will repair the bicycles in order to donate them to vulnerable groups and charitable associations, such as Caritas.

The reconditioning of bicycles will be done in the maintenance workshop of the school and is part of the coexistence programme in which first and second year students will take part. Once the bicycles have been reconditioned, a database will be created so that donors will know the final destination of each bike.

The cycles and spare parts can be delivered to the school from Monday to Friday from 8.15am until 9pm.

A spokesperson for the school said, “The fundamental objective is the education in values and the integration of the students thanks to these workshops, which will contribute to an improvement of our environment.”