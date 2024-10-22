Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Cártama residents turn out to make a stand against environmental pollution
Environment

More than 30 people of all ages participated in a new waste collection day to raise awareness among the population about issues caused by the incorrect disposal of waste

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 22 October 2024, 15:59

More than 30 people of all ages participated in a new waste collection day organised by the environmental department of Cártama town hall on Sunday (20 October). The objective of the activity was to raise awareness among the population about the impact caused by the incorrect disposal of waste on the environment; to highlight the importance of caring for and keeping the municipality clean; and to offer information on the importance of recycling.

The cleaning initiative stared at the municipal sports complex and followed a route through the streets of the municipality. Each participant was supplied with gloves and yellow and black rubbish bags for selective collection.

Mayor Jorge Gallardo and environmental councillor Toñi Sánchez thanked all those involved for “selflessly” participating in an initiative to act against environmental pollution.

