Cártama launches textile recycling campaign in primary schools

Tony Bryant Friday, 2 May 2025, 15:58

The environmental health department of Cártama town, together with the Think in Green foundation, have launched another campaign focused on the collection of used textiles and footwear among schoolchildren in the municipality. This initiative, which began on Thursday 1 and continues until Thursday 22 May, consists of a contest in which the school that collects the most items will be rewarded with a voucher for educational supplies valued at 250.00 euros.

The council said in a statement that the main objective of this campaign is to prevent this type of waste from ending up in conventional containers, and to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of using the appropriate container, “since used clothing and footwear are resources that can be recycled and transformed into very useful textile materials”.

Environment councillor Toñi Sánchez visited the participating schools on Thursday to launch the contest and to deliver the material needed for the campaign. She also encouraged the entire community to participate in this initiative aimed at “caring for and protecting our environment”.