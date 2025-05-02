Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Councillor Sánchez (r) at one of the schools on Thursday. SUR
Cártama launches textile recycling campaign in primary schools
Guadalhorce valley

Cártama launches textile recycling campaign in primary schools

This initiative consists of a contest in which the school that collects the most clothes, fabrics and footwear will be rewarded with a voucher for educational supplies valued at 250 euros

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 2 May 2025, 15:58

The environmental health department of Cártama town, together with the Think in Green foundation, have launched another campaign focused on the collection of used textiles and footwear among schoolchildren in the municipality. This initiative, which began on Thursday 1 and continues until Thursday 22 May, consists of a contest in which the school that collects the most items will be rewarded with a voucher for educational supplies valued at 250.00 euros.

The council said in a statement that the main objective of this campaign is to prevent this type of waste from ending up in conventional containers, and to raise awareness among citizens about the importance of using the appropriate container, “since used clothing and footwear are resources that can be recycled and transformed into very useful textile materials”.

Environment councillor Toñi Sánchez visited the participating schools on Thursday to launch the contest and to deliver the material needed for the campaign. She also encouraged the entire community to participate in this initiative aimed at “caring for and protecting our environment”.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Strong winds cause flooding in eastern Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Woman seriously injured as car catches fire following collision in Costa del Sol town
  3. 3 Mutua Madrid Open set to resume with all Spanish hopes ended
  4. 4 Hundreds enjoy local foodie market for second consecutive year in Benalmádena
  5. 5 Costa del Sol town to host international rugby tournament
  6. 6 5,000 new homes planned for eastern Costa del Sol town
  7. 7 Cártama without water on Wednesday due to a breakdown caused by the blackout
  8. 8 Nerja Residents Day: a celebration of cultural diversity
  9. 9 Gibraltar government, the union Unite and refuse collectors reach an agreement
  10. 10 Occidental Puerto Banús enriches its gastronomic hub with new offerings

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cártama launches textile recycling campaign in primary schools