Archery helps patients recovering from breast cancer surgery. ACM
Cártama launches &#039;pink arrows&#039; breast cancer rehabilitation programme
Cártama launches 'pink arrows' breast cancer rehabilitation programme

The initiative, which is part of the Women, Archery and Health Project supported by the Royal Spanish Archery Federation, offers free archery sessions to help women recover after surgery

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Friday, 20 October 2023, 08:20

Cártama town hall has announced that the Paco Vargas Multifunctional Centre in El Sexmo will be the venue for the Flechas Rosas Malagueñas (Malaga pink arrows) project, an initiative for the rehabilitation of patients recovering from breast cancer surgery. The programme offers free archery sessions to help women suffering from lymphedema, which, although has no cure, is possible to control using techniques to minimise fluid build-up and stimulate the flow of fluid through the lymphatic system.

With the removal of the lymph nodes from the armpit during surgery, women lose the ability to drain the arm, and so the swelling known as lymphedema appears.

Scientific studies have shown that archery helps patients to combat this problem. The vibration produced by the string on the bow helps with the drainage of lymphedema.

The initiative, which is part of the Women, Archery and Health Project supported by the Royal Spanish Archery Federation, is organised by Arco Club Malaka, together with the Andalusian Archery Federation and the town hall.

Registration for the sessions, which take place on Fridays from 5pm to 7.45pm, can be made by calling 667116464, or on www.arcoclubmalaka.com/flechas-rosas/

