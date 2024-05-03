Cártama joins canine leishmaniasis prevention campaign

The campaign aims to inform dog owners about the importance of preventing the disease.

Cártama town hall has joined the information campaign of the Andalusian council of veterinary colleges (CACV) to raise awareness about the prevention of leishmaniasis, a canine zoonotic disease caused by leishmania parasites.

The initiative aims to inform dog owners about the importance of preventing the disease and will be in force until 31 May. The CACV has provided the town hall with information material that will be distributed among the veterinary clinics of the municipality and the different dog parks.

Veterinary clinics have participated in an online training course on the importance of diagnosis, while a serology campaign has been convened with a series of advantages for veterinarians who have signed up for the initiative.

“We are going to collaborate in the dissemination of this campaign to raise awareness among the population about dealing with a disease that can affect our pets,” environment councillor Toñi Sánchez said.

Leishmaniasis is a parasitic disease transmitted through the bite of an infected sandfly, and is usually only found near the Mediterranean basin. Although dogs cannot directly transmit the disease to humans, they are the main reservoir of the parasite, which makes this disease a risk to public health.