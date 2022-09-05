Cártama to host a weekend of sports, cultural and religious activity in honour of its patron saint The festivities will include verdiales performances and live music, the Grand Premio Ciudad de El Sexmo female cycle race and the colourful procession of the Virgen de los Remedios

The patron of Cártama embarks on her tour through the streets during a previous edition of the festival. / SUR

The neighbourhood of El Sexmo in Cártama will celebrate its traditional festival in honour of its patron, the Virgen de los Remedios, an event that will include sports, cultural and religious activities and will take place from Friday 9 to Monday 12 September.

The popular festival will begin in the municipal marquee on Friday at 6pm, when, along with a free tapa for senior citizens, visitors can enjoy live entertainment, a Kuala animation party and a children’s fancy dress competition.

The Grand Premio Ciudad de El Sexmo Más Mujer de Ciclismo female cycle race will take place on Saturday morning, along with several friendly football matches.

The local panda de verdiales group will offer a concert at 4pm, while the traditional threshing competition, a contest that advocates the conservation and enhancement of one of Cártama’s most deeply rooted agricultural traditions, will begin at 6pm.

Sunday will begin with the meeting of several verdiales groups (1pm), who will perform their colourful folk music and dance. This style is sometimes referred to as the 'fandangos de Málaga', because it originated in several regions in province, especially Almogia.

Visitors can also enjoy free paella in the municipal marquee (3pm), and a Cuban-themed party, which will include live entertainment and music.

The festivities will come to a close on Monday, the feast day of the town’s patron, when a mass will be celebrated at the shrine of the icon at 8pm, followed by a procession through the streets of El Sexmo.