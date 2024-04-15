Cártama gears up for its colouful spring fair and traditional livestock market

Tony Bryant Cártama Monday, 15 April 2024, 14:57 Compartir Copiar enlace

The first of the spring and summer ferias in the province of Malaga will take place in Cártama from Monday 22 until Sunday 28 April, a traditional fair held in honour of the town’s patron, Nuestra Señora de los Remedios.

As in previous years, a variety of shows and concerts have been arranged, including the Danzarti dance school, the Orquesta D'Vértigo, Encarni Navarro and Siempre Así, among others. The town hall has produced a programme of all activities and concerts, which can be collected from any of the municipal buildings or downloaded from its website.

The fairground is installed in the cultural auditorium (CAC) and its surroundings, while the events of the day fair will be located in Calle Rey Juan Carlos I and the Parque Santo Cristo.

The council has announced several initiatives again this year, such as free tickets for the fairground attractions for children under 12 years of age whose families are registered in the municipality; while children with functional diversity can enjoy a fair without noise each day between 7pm and 8pm.

One of the highlights of the proceedings will be the traditional procession of the Virgin of Remedies from her sanctuary to the San Pedro church to mark the patron’s feast day, which will begin at 8pm on Tuesday 23 April. This is followed by a firework display to signal the start of the festivities.

The fair also offers a series of sporting events, which includes darts, paddle, tennis and seven-a-side football tournaments.

Upholding the original purpose of these ferias, the week also includes the feria granado, one of the oldest livestock fairs in Andalucía.

A free bus service will be available on Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday to ferry people to and from the fair.