Cártama demonstrates 'commitment to residents’ with expansion of parking facilities

Cártama Friday, 16 May 2025

Cártama town hall is continuing with its municipal parking improvement plan with the development and creation of new parking areas, such as the one recently completed in Estación de Cártama, which was opened to users this week. This was announced by the town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo, and operational services councillor Francisco Montiel.

“We continue to respond to the needs of the residents of Cártama, in this case, through the development of a municipally owned plot of around 3,000 square metres, located near the Estación de Cártama health centre,” Gallardo said.

The mayor explained that this facility is “free” to the public and will meet the high demand for parking, especially during major events and festivals. The car park has been created using recycled concrete aggregate, which Gallardo said is “a very durable material that will ensure this new parking area remains in perfect condition for quite some time”.

"This measure will also make parking easier over the coming days, with the celebration of the San Isidro festivities. We will have extra staff on hand to manage control and ensure smooth operation, given the high volume of vehicles expected to use the space over the weekend,” Gallardo added.

The mayor explained that, along with other parking areas that have recently been created through this municipal plan, other zones in the town are being sought to create more parking spaces.

“Cártama has been experiencing unprecedented demographic growth in recent years, and it is the commitment of this administration to respond to the needs of its residents, with the improvement of roads, expansion of parking facilities and the creation of new leisure spaces,” he concluded.