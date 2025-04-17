Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Municipal workers planting flowers on one the roundabouts in Cártama. SUR
Cártama continues rolling out plan to improve appearance of municipality
Guadalhorce valley

The project has so far been carried out in various areas, and this phase is focusing on the gardens, green spaces and roundabouts in the town

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Thursday, 17 April 2025, 10:42

Cártama town hall is continuing with its plan to improve the appearance of different areas of the municipality in time for the start of the high tourist season. The project has so far been carried out in various areas, and this phase is focusing on the gardens, green spaces and roundabouts in the town. The work includes the removal of weeds and rubbish and the planting of various colourful flowers, such as geraniums, carnations, dimorphoteca (African margarita) and rose bushes, among others.

The objective of this project is to embellish the green areas in order to improve the image of the town in time for the April fair, which kicks off on Tuesday 22 and continues until Sunday 27 April.

The start of the fair will be announced at midday on Tuesday with the traditional launching of rockets in honour of the town’s patron, Nuestra Señora la Virgen de los Remedios (Virgin of remedies), while at 7.30pm, the iconic image of the patron will embark on its parade through the town.

