Cártama continues recovery and enhancement of its historic heritage

The town hall plans to renovate the gardens surrounding the Roman column of the Cruz de Humilladero, a relic that was discovered during archaeological excavations that were carried out in the 18th century

Tony Bryant Cártama Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Telegram

Cártama town hall has put a project out to tender to renovate the gardens surrounding the Roman column of the Cruz de Humilladero, a relic that was discovered during archaeological excavations that were carried out between 1747 and 1753.

The work has a budget of 161,669.49 euros and a planned execution period of four months, and interested companies have until 31 July to submit their proposals.

The works will include the remodelling of areas inside the Parque Jardincillo, where the monument is located, in order to facilitate accessibility, along with the installation of ornamental lighting to give greater visibility to the space at night.

The town’s mayor, Jorge Gallardo explained that the project is part of the strategy of recovery and enhancement of the historic centre that is being carried out in order to publicise the history of the municipality and offer visitors a new tourist attraction.

“Through this action, the entire space where this Roman column and cross is located, which is an emblem of our municipality, will be improved and beautified, since it is part of the shield of Cártama, and is also an outstanding element of our archaeological heritage,” Gallardo said.

The column and the cross were discovered in the Plaza del Pilar Alto. It was part of one of the public buildings of the forum of the Roman city, probably a temple. In 1753, it was decided to place the column in the Parque Jardincillo.