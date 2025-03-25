Cártama addiction prevention programme continues in local schools

Tony Bryant Cártama Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:36 Compartir

The Cártama ante las Drogas programme continues to host its cycle of workshops and educational activities in schools, an initiative that focuses on the prevention of addictions. Organised by the town hall, and co-financed by the regional ministry of health, 'Cártama against drugs' is an initiative that has been carried out for several years in the municipality and is aimed at pupils, teachers and parents.

One of the activities carried out in the workshops for secondary school pupils involves using special simulation glasses. These glasses use specialised lenses and filters that distort vision in ways that replicate the symptoms of the effects of alcohol consumption and the impact of not sleeping for a whole night.

Students are tasked with completing everyday activities and routine tasks, such as walking in a straight line or removing pencils from a pencil case. This allows the pupils to experience firsthand how substance use or lack of sleep affects balance, coordination, vision, alertness, perception, and reaction time.

The goal is to help pupils respond assertively to adversity, build successful relationships and communicate effectively.