Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The children will use special simulation glasses. SUR
Cártama addiction prevention programme continues in local schools
Education

Cártama addiction prevention programme continues in local schools

The initiative has been carried out for several years in the municipality and is aimed at pupils, teachers and parents

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 25 March 2025, 23:36

The Cártama ante las Drogas programme continues to host its cycle of workshops and educational activities in schools, an initiative that focuses on the prevention of addictions. Organised by the town hall, and co-financed by the regional ministry of health, 'Cártama against drugs' is an initiative that has been carried out for several years in the municipality and is aimed at pupils, teachers and parents.

One of the activities carried out in the workshops for secondary school pupils involves using special simulation glasses. These glasses use specialised lenses and filters that distort vision in ways that replicate the symptoms of the effects of alcohol consumption and the impact of not sleeping for a whole night.

Students are tasked with completing everyday activities and routine tasks, such as walking in a straight line or removing pencils from a pencil case. This allows the pupils to experience firsthand how substance use or lack of sleep affects balance, coordination, vision, alertness, perception, and reaction time.

The goal is to help pupils respond assertively to adversity, build successful relationships and communicate effectively.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  2. 2 Relegation fears calmed as Malaga CF pick up crucial win
  3. 3 Several records shattered in the Malaga Half Marathon
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town produces its first pet register
  7. 7 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  8. 8 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  9. 9 Schoolwork showcase: secondary poems
  10. 10 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Cártama addiction prevention programme continues in local schools