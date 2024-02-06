El Caminito del Rey gorge walk reinforces safety with 47 new guides trained to act in emergencies

Alba Tenza Malaga Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 16:55 Compartir Copiar enlace

Four months ago, El Caminito del Rey gorge walk became the first hiking route in Spain to be accredited as a cardio-safe area following the installation of defibrillators on the Malaga province tourist attraction.

The move means people can be reached with a defibrillator in less than three minutes in the case of an emergency. And now the tourist hotspot has taken another step forward in safety and hired 47 guides who are trained to act in the case of an emergency.