Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The window through which the lightning struck and the devastation it caused. SUR
Blaze breaks out after lightning bolt strikes house in Carratraca

Blaze breaks out after lightning bolt strikes house in Carratraca

The property was not occupied at the time and, although emergency services were quickly on the scene, the fire caused considerable damage to the living room

Ignacio Lillo / Andrea Jiménez

Friday, 19 May 2023, 16:58

Compartir

“Lightning shot through the window.” That was what an eyewitness said when calling the 112 Andalucía emergency services to warn of a fire that broke out during the storm that struck Malaga province on Thursday afternoon.

According to the emergency services, the lightning struck a house in Calle Virgen de la Salud in Carratraca at 2.30pm during an electrical storm.

Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Local Police and health services were alerted, and the blaze was brought under control within a few minutes, although it caused serious damage in the living room of the house.

No one was hurt in the fire seeing as the only inhabitant was working at the time and the house was empty.

Publicidad

Noticia patrocinada

Publicidad

Espacios grises
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad