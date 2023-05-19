Blaze breaks out after lightning bolt strikes house in Carratraca

Sections
Services
Highlight
Ignacio Lillo / Andrea Jiménez
Friday, 19 May 2023, 16:58
Compartir
“Lightning shot through the window.” That was what an eyewitness said when calling the 112 Andalucía emergency services to warn of a fire that broke out during the storm that struck Malaga province on Thursday afternoon.
According to the emergency services, the lightning struck a house in Calle Virgen de la Salud in Carratraca at 2.30pm during an electrical storm.
Firefighters, Guardia Civil, Local Police and health services were alerted, and the blaze was brought under control within a few minutes, although it caused serious damage in the living room of the house.
No one was hurt in the fire seeing as the only inhabitant was working at the time and the house was empty.
Publicidad
Noticia patrocinada
Publicidad
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.