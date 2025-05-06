Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Man arrested for robbing petrol station in Coín and threatening two employees with hedge-cutting shears
Wearing sunglasses and gloves and wielding the gardening tool, the suspect made off with about 450 euros from the cash register

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 6 May 2025, 15:28

Guardia Civil officers have arrested a 42-year-old suspect for the robbery of a petrol station in Coín in February. He has been charged with a crime of robbery with violence and intimidation.

The incident happened at around the establishment's closing time. The suspect entered wearing dark sunglasses and gloves and wielding a pair of hedge-cutting shears. He used the gardening tool to threaten the two female employees and steal around 450 euros from the cash register.

A police investigation - Operation Kipourosi - was launched to identify the perpetrator. It focused on an off-road vehicle with silkscreen printing, associated with gardening work. As a result, officers identified a 42-year-old Coín resident and arrested him. During the arrest, they seized the gloves and hedge-cutting shears used during the robbery, as well as much of the stolen cash.

The case has been handed over to a court in Coín.

