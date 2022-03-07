Torrealquería archaeological site in Alhaurín de la Torre to become public property The mayor has reached an agreement with the owners of the land where the ruins of two of the oldest buildings that have been found in the municipality are located

The Mayor of Alhaurín de la Torre, Joaquín Villanova, has reached an agreement with the owners of the archaeological sites that surround the Cortijo de Mollina in order for the area to become public property.

The Torrealquería site, where several excavations have already been carried out, is of significant importance seeing as it is the location of a Christian hermitage and a mill from the Nasrid period, two of the oldest buildings in the municipality.

The agreement is an "essential" preliminary step to be able to undertake more research and improvements so that the area can be visited by the general public.

The enhancement of this area, known above all for being the place where the liberal general Torrijos was arrested in 1831, is one of the main projects currently promoted by the Department of Historical-Artistic Heritage.

In 2019, renovation work on a 14th-century mill were completed, and now archaeologists will concentrate on the remains of what was the hermitage of Santa Ana, the mill and part of a necropolis from the Muslim period. Traces of pottery, bones and a well-preserved glass chalice have also been found, among many other pieces.