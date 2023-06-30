Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

ARCH brings its summer break forward

The centre will not reopen to visitors until September

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Friday, 30 June 2023, 14:01

The Andalusian Rescue Centre for Horses (ARCH) in Alhaurín el Grande has announced it will be closing for its summer break earlier than usual this year due to extensive road works in the area. The centre will not reopen to visitors until September.

A spokesperson said, "Due to the situation, we have decided to close to the public earlier this year, but our work will not stop, as we are still getting some very sad cases."

