One of the dogs from the Therapeutic Footprints Association. SUR.
Aprodal association in Alhaurín launches pilot project with dogs as therapy for people with disabilities
The first two dogs to participate in the sessions are Elsa and Rex, a golden retriever and a German shepherd. Both dogs belong to the Therapeutic Footprints Association

Alba Tenza

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 13 October 2023, 08:15

The Alhaurín el Grande-based La Asociación Aprodal, an association that has dedicated more than 20 years to working for the integration of disabled people, has launched a pilot dog therapy project. The organisation announced that the project will be run through a series of workshops to promote the integration and socialisation of the participants, since it believes that working with dogs is relaxing and stimulating.

The first two dogs to participate in the sessions are Elsa and Rex, a golden retriever and a German shepherd. Both dogs belong to the Therapeutic Footprints Association, which is carrying out the therapy sessions, and they say these sessions will hopefully provide a ray of hope to those who perhaps need a four-legged friend to improve their quality of life.

The president of Aprodal, Inmaculada Estirado, said, “Contact with these animals can have a positive impact on motor skills, which promotes greater independence in daily activities.”

The sessions are expected be held at least every 15 days, covering children in early care and adults. The first day will focus on establishing a bond between the users and the dogs, and as that bond is consolidated, more complex activities will be developed. In addition to motivation, socialisation and increased self-esteem, this therapy provides an opportunity to develop motor and emotional skills.

Dog therapy is presented as a powerful tool to strengthen the emotional and physical well-being of those who need additional support on their path to overcoming challenges.

The next session is scheduled for October 30, and there are still places available for those who wish to join.

