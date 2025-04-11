Plans unveiled for 200-hectare ten-million-euro nature theme park to north of Malaga

The town of Carratraca, inland to the north of Malaga, could soon see the construction of an innovative nature park. After 11 years of applying for authorisation, the investor behind this private venture (Finca Ecológica y de Recreo Arroyo de las Cañas 2013 SL) is awaiting the building permit, which would allow it to use 200 hectares in the Sierra del Agua for a site that will exhibit wildlife and offer immersive experiences for the whole family. The aim of the 10-million-euro project is to raise awareness of conservation and biodiversity from a novel, realistic and educational perspective, far removed from the traditional model of conventional zoos.

The plot for the park is located some four kilometres from the town centre, with nearby access from the A-354 road. The project, which has suffered various administrative challenges, is backed by several, currently anonymous, private investors. The forecast for the total investment estimates at least 10 million euros.

According to the future director of 'Naturapark' (which is the project's draft name), biologist Javier Lazpita, all the paperwork has now been completed and construction can begin this summer, as long as everything goes to plan. To make reaching this stage possible, Lazpita said: "We have needed permits for roads, water, livestock trails, culture, tourism, environment and public forests, among others." The planned time for completion at this moment is three years.

While construction will be divided into two stages, the intention is to wait until the whole park is completed to open, which will create a fully immersive experience from day one.

Environmental design

One of the most striking elements of the park will be its immersive environmental design. The facilities will recreate ecosystems such as the African savannah, the Asian jungle or Hindu temple areas, integrating architecture, vegetation and fauna. Instead of conventional cages, visual barriers will be used to give visitors the sensation of being inside the habitat, without compromising safety and respect for animal welfare. Themed accommodation will also be offered, such as African-style huts, from which giraffes and zebras can be observed from the terrace, among other animals.

In addition to the exhibition areas, the park will include a museum dedicated to extinct animals, displaying hyper-realistic replicas made by paleoartists. A 'Flying Theatre' type simulator will suspend visitors in front of an immersive screen and take them on a thematic nature tour. There will also be a train that will pass through the lion installation, allowing a moving observation through panoramic glass: without direct contact but still from inside the enclosure of the animals themselves.

The park will also offer longer stays, with integrated accommodation and special activities. For example, visitors will be able to participate in an Asian safari, which is a less common proposition than the usual African safaris. The safari will introduce visitors to animal areas with tigers and antelopes, a themed temple and tents offering souvenirs. At night, there will be special guided tours and unique experiences for those staying in the park.

If the announced deadlines are met, in three years Carratraca could become a European benchmark in conservation, environmental education and nature tourism. With a firm commitment to innovation and education, 'Naturapark' was born with the intention of leaving its mark, not only in Malaga province, but also on the international map of biodiversity.