Animal charity to open second shop in Guadalhorce area The Arca Noah animal shelter will inaugurate its new secondhand venture in the La Trocha shopping centre in Coín next week

The Arca Noah animal shelter will open its new secondhand shop in the La Trocha shopping centre in Coín next Thursday, 27 March. The Alhaurín el Grande shelter was founded by Belgian animal lover Christel Verbist to care for abandoned and mistreated cats and dogs in the area. The charity also endeavours to find forever homes for the animals in its care, and this new shop will help raise funds to continue offering this service.

The shop, the charity's second, (the other one opened in Alhaurín el Grande in 2015), will sell a variety of items, including furniture, clothes, accessories, books and bric-a-brac. The shops are used to raise funds to pay vet bills and for vaccinations, to buy food and bedding, as well as the administration fees involved in the adoption process.

Tracy Gibbs, one of the volunteers who will be working in the new shop, said, "We are currently getting the new premises organised and will open to the public next Thursday. We are desperate for donations. We will do house clearances and can we collect any large items. Likewise, people can drop donations off at the shop."

'Puppyville'

Gibbs also runs what she calls "puppyville", a 9,000-metre plot on her property in Cártama where the dogs are taken once they have been vaccinated by Arca Noah. Gibbs looks after the puppies while they are waiting for adoption. She currently has 22 young dogs in her care, plus eight of her own, so she says that she has been "kept busy", especially over the last couple of weeks during the inclement weather.

"Our land at the moment is awash, but thankfully we have not experienced any serious problems caused by the rain. The puppies are having a ball rolling around in the mud, but they are manky dirty, which makes it difficult when we need to photograph them for potential adopters," she explained, laughing out loud.

'Still a bad situation'

The shelter's founder settled in Alhaurín el Grande 20 years ago, and after witnessing "the distressing situation" of abandoned pets in the town, she decided to do something about it. The shelter cares for between 20 and 40 dogs each month. As Gibbs pointed out, "the situation in this area is still very bad".

"It's great that we have the capability to look after these animals, but it is very sad that we still have to do this. People still abandon their pets, which is distressing," she said.

Information about adoption and volunteering can be found on the shelter's Facebook page.