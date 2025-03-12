Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
This was the moment a man attacked a TV news crew during live broadcast from Guadalhorce valley town
Crime

This was the moment a man attacked a TV news crew during live broadcast from Guadalhorce valley town

An individual allegedly assaulted the two Canal Sur professionals while they were reporting on the state of the river at the Puente de Hierro bridge in Cártama

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 13:27

Canal Sur journalist Javier Barón and cameraman Sergio Boj were allegedly assaulted in Cártama, while they were doing a live broadcast on the latest rainfall in Malaga province and the rise in the Guadalhorce river. The incident happened on Monday 10 March, when the assailant violently lunged at Barón. "Call the police," Barón told his colleague.

Malaga's press association for media professionals released a witness video, which shows how the man continued attacking the professionals and lashed out at the team. "Leave the camera!" the journalists can be heard saying. A complaint has been filed against the assailant.

"The attacks and insults against journalists and photojournalists are becoming more and more frequent and aggressive. It is necessary to remember the important work they do in defence of citizens' right to transparent information," said Elena Blanco, president of the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga.

"The town hall regrets what has happened and denounces this completely unacceptable act, that also tarnishes the image of our town, known for its welcoming character," said Cártama's municipal authorities in a statement.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Sudden strong gust of wind causes widespread damage to Costa del Sol town
  2. 2 Ban on hiking at popular Costa del Sol beauty spot set to remain in place this summer
  3. 3 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  4. 4 Watch again: Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  5. 5 Comic-Con San Diego Málaga expects around 60,000 visitors during first venture outside the USA
  6. 6 Teaching in an international environment, the SUR in English education forum
  7. 7 Torremolinos signs new agreement to control proliferation of street cats: this is what it will cost and how it will work
  8. 8 Marbella confirmed as host venue for Spain's Davis Cup tie against Denmark
  9. 9 Fuengirola installs six digital information points in strategic commercial areas of the town
  10. 10 Marbella FC part ways with Sergio Castel after just one month at the club

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish This was the moment a man attacked a TV news crew during live broadcast from Guadalhorce valley town