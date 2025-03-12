This was the moment a man attacked a TV news crew during live broadcast from Guadalhorce valley town

Irene Quirante Malaga Wednesday, 12 March 2025, 13:27 Compartir

Canal Sur journalist Javier Barón and cameraman Sergio Boj were allegedly assaulted in Cártama, while they were doing a live broadcast on the latest rainfall in Malaga province and the rise in the Guadalhorce river. The incident happened on Monday 10 March, when the assailant violently lunged at Barón. "Call the police," Barón told his colleague.

Malaga's press association for media professionals released a witness video, which shows how the man continued attacking the professionals and lashed out at the team. "Leave the camera!" the journalists can be heard saying. A complaint has been filed against the assailant.

"The attacks and insults against journalists and photojournalists are becoming more and more frequent and aggressive. It is necessary to remember the important work they do in defence of citizens' right to transparent information," said Elena Blanco, president of the Asociación de la Prensa de Málaga.

"The town hall regrets what has happened and denounces this completely unacceptable act, that also tarnishes the image of our town, known for its welcoming character," said Cártama's municipal authorities in a statement.