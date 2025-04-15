Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photograph of the TAPAS choir. SUR
Amateur choir to mark VE Day with afternoon tea party in Guadalhorce valley
Community spirit

The event in Cártama Estación will include entertainment and a competition for best outfit for those who dress in 1940s-style attire

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Cártama

Tuesday, 15 April 2025, 12:41

The Andalucía Performing Arts Society (TAPAS) is hosting a VE Day afternoon tea party on Saturday 10 May, a nostalgic event that will celebrate the 80th anniversary (8 May) of the Allies' victory over Germany’s armed forces in WWII. Held at Casa Olivia, Cártama Estación, the event will begin at 4pm and will include a selection of homemade cakes, a fun quiz and entertainment. Attendees are encouraged to dress in traditional 1940s-style attire, and a prize will be awarded for the best outfit.

Tickets for the event cost 12 euros (ten euros to TAPAS members) and are available by phoning 693 104 060.

The amateur choir will use the event to raise funds for the Alzheimer's and Dementia Support Group Mijas Costa.

