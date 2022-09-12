Alhaurín de la Torre proposes new underground car park with more than 300 spaces With an estimated cost of 4 million euros, the project is one of the actions suggested in the Mobility Plan designed by the town hall to improve the urban centre

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has proposed the construction of a new two-storey underground car park on Avenida Isaac Peral. The initiative is included in the Mobility Plan presented by the council several months ago, which aims to promote the use of urban transport and create more car parks in the town centre.

The town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, indicated that the project will begin to be drafted “soon” and is one of the main actions of the plan, “since it is key to have a high number of parking spaces for residents and to promote local commerce”.

The August plenary session approved a modification of credits that will allow an initial allocation of 250,000 euros for the drafting of the project prior to the tender.

Villanova estimated the investment for the project would be around four million euros, of which almost half could be financed through the EU's Next Generation funds. He went on to say that the town hall hopes to finance 1.7 million euros and will endeavour to obtain more investment through the Junta de Andalucía.

Once in service, the car park is expected to operate 24 hours a day, although the mayor indicated that the number of spaces it could have is unknown, although an initial number of between 350 and 400 has been calculated.

Villanova said that the facility will also be used for a shuttle bus service that will connect with Malaga Airport and the Cercanías train station which is located there.

The project, which was unanimously approved during the municipal plenary session, establishes several lines of action, including active mobility, public transport, traffic and road safety, parking and mobility, and the environment. The plan also includes the pedestrianisation of the historic centre of the town, encouraging the use of conventional and electric bicycles, and updating the municipal mobile fleet with non-polluting vehicles.