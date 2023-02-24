Plans drawn up for new underground car park in Alhaurín de la Torre The four-million facility will have two levels with spaces for more than 130 vehicles, along with five spaces for people with reduced mobility, and charging points for electric vehicles

Alhaurín de la Torre town hall has announced its intention to construct a new two-storey underground car park in Avenida Isaac Peral. The council, which has finished drafting the project, is now working to find the necessary four-million euros to finance the project.

This will be the town's third underground car park (the others are located in Plaza de España and at the health centre), and the new two-level facility will have spaces for more than 130 vehicles. Each level will have an area of 1,800 square meters each, and will include five spaces for people with reduced mobility, and charging points for electric vehicles.

According to the town's mayor, Joaquín Villanova, the facility will transform the appearance of the avenue, since around 3,500 square metres of the surrounding area will be pedestrianised and remodelled in line with the aesthetics of the town.

Villanova said that the project is part of his plan to create a «more open area, free of vehicles, in order to encourage purchases in local businesses».

«This is key for the future of the town centre. Specifically, this car park will serve to alleviate the parking problem in this central zone, since the nearby parking area is to be used for housing construction,» he explained.