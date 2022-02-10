Council will penalise excess water consumption to combat drought and help guarantee supply One million euros will be invested in improving the supply network in Alhaurín de la Torre to ensure water in summer

Alhaurín de la Torre will implement an extraordinary package of measures to combat drought conditions and guarantee water supply during the summer.

"Combating the effects of an extremely serious drought is going to require an effort from everyone to reduce consumption by between 20 per cent and 30 per cent," said Mayor Joaquín Villanova.

On Friday 11 February he will propose penalsing water users who use too much water along with a one million euros investment package to upgrade the water supply network.

The aim is to promote sustainable habits and avoid waste, Villanova said. The supply network investment “can mean savings of more than 50 per cent by putting an end to leaks and breakdowns in the most outdated facilities.”

However, Villanova warned that restrictions could still be put in place if the lack of rain persists. "We have never experienced a situation like this in 60 years," he said, adding that the drought is a "widespread climate emergency."

The town council will also launch an educational and information campaign urging residents to save water and to care for their pools and plants using less water, including planting drought resistant plants.

The Malaga province is facing its worst drought since records began in 1942, according to Aemet’s Meteorological Centre in Malaga.

From 1 October 2021 to 31 January 2022, just 49.8 litres per square metre (l/m2) has been recorded. The average for the same period 1980 to 2010 is 344 l/m2. This means that only 14.5 per cent of the average amount of rain has fallen, the worst figure in 80 years.