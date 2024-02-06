Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The area where the new Mercadona store will be built. SUR
Malaga province town gives green light to fourth Mercadona store
Retail

Malaga province town gives green light to fourth Mercadona store

The new supermarket project will cost more than 4.1 million euros

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Tuesday, 6 February 2024, 17:07

A fourth Mercadona in Alhaurín de la Torre has been given the green light.

The town hall approved mayor Joaquín Villanova's proposal to grant planning permission for the supermarket giant's new store and car park. Construction is expected to cost more than 4.1 million euros.

The 70,000-square-metre new premises will be located on the plot of land on which the development of a new retail park was previously approved. Mercadona will therefore be the first confirmed business in this area, located to the south of the industrial estates and between the Avenida de las Américas and the A-404 road, near the Encuentro roundabout.

In October 2022, town hall approved Mercadona to conduct a detailed study of constructing its fourth supermarket in the town. The final project had the approval of PP, PSOE and two independent councillors, while the Adelante Alhaurín de la Torre group was against.

