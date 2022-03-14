Alhaurín de la Torre puts the construction of the new municipal theatre out to tender The 8.5-million-euro project will have an execution period of 30 months and the venue will have capacity for an audience of 600

The project to construct a new municipal theatre in Alhaurín de la Torre is finally closer to becoming reality after the town hall put the project out to tender last week.

With a budget of 8.5 million euros and an execution period of 30 months, the new cultural facility, which will have capacity for a maximum audience of 600, will be built on a plot of land close to the municipal library.

The mayor of the town, Joaquín Villanova, highlighted the "importance" of the future facility in order to "strengthen" Alhaurín's role within the Andalusian cultural circuits and accommodate the "intense agenda" of acts, events and shows in the town throughout the year.

Plans for the new cultural centre include a stage with an area of 300 square meters and an orchestra pit, so that it can host all kinds of theatrical or musical shows.

The venue, which has been designed by Orfilia 11 Arquitectos, will consist of two floors in order to "avoid high-rise construction", and there are also plans to create a large open-air theatre between the library and the theatre.

The approval of the construction of the theatre received the approval of the ruling PP government team, the PSOE and Adelante Alhaurín de la Torre groups.