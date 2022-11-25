Alhaurín mountain race will allocate part of the proceeds to reforestation With the slogan 'For the restoration of our Sierra', the route of the race has been changed due to the result of this year's forest fire

Alhaurín de la Torre has announced that the next edition of the CxM mountain race, which will focus on “respect” for nature, will take place on Sunday 15 January.

With the motto 'For the restoration of our Sierra', part of the proceedings from the event will be allocated to the reforestation of Jarapalos, an area badly affected by this year's forest fire.

The 25-kilometre route will be the longest in the race’s nine-year history (previously 22 kilometres) since the route had to change due to the consequences of the fire. This year, the race will proceed through the Arroyo de la Breña and on to mount Calamorro.

The race is divided into four categories depending on age and modality. Along with the main race, there will also be a mini trail (12.63 kilometres), and two children's races (1,500 and 400 meters).

Organised by the town hall and the Club Alpino Jarapalos, the race will start and finish on Avenida de El Limón, next to the municipal sports pavilion.

Registration can be made on www.dorsalchip.com and costs five euros, although the fee will rise in December.

Bib numbers can be collected from the sports pavilion on the day before the race (Saturday 14 January).

The councillor for Sports, María del Mar Martínez, said the race is important for tourism for the municipality “because people come from all over Andalucía to participate”.

The president of Club Alpino Jarapalos, Manuel Domínguez, added, “The mountains are not what they were before the fire and the participants will be able to see the devastation first-hand. We must raise awareness of the importance of nature to everyone.”