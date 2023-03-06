Alhaurín de la Torre marks Lent with series of cultural events

The activities will include the launch of a recipe book of typical Easter cuisine and the unveiling of a bronze statue of a nazareno

The streets and public areas of Alhaurín de la Torre will host a programme of events in the lead up to Easter that includes gastronomy, art and culture.

The initiative was announced by the councillor for Culture, Tourism and Festivals, Andrés García, who explained that the activities will highlight the heritage of the different brotherhoods and the importance of Holy Week, which is a Festival of Tourist Interest in Andalucía.

The events will begin in the Vicente Aleixandre Cultural Centre on Saturday 11 March at 12.30pm, where a short film will focus on the work carried out by the local brotherhoods in preparation for the extravagant parades that celebrate the Passion.

Also taking place on Saturday will be the launch of a recipe book prepared by a group of local residents that will offer recipes of the typical gastronomy eaten in Andalucía during Lent and Easter

The president of the Association of Brotherhoods of Malaga, Pablo Atencia, will make an official visit to the town on Thursday 16 March for the inauguration of a new sculpture in honour of the municipality's Holy Week tradition. The piece, made by local artist Esteban Pérez Palma, will be installed in the Plaza de la Concepción and consists of a bronze figure of a hooded penitent (zazareno).