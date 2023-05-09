Alhaurín de la Torre marks 50th anniversary of iconic image The brotherhood that maintains the Virgin of Sorrows, the work of Malaga sculptor Pedro Pérez Hidalgo, has organised a series of activities that will culminate with a unique procession in September

The Los Moraos brotherhood in Alhaurín de la Torre has organised a series of activities to celebrate the 50th anniversary of its venerated image of the Virgen de los Dolores. The brotherhood that maintains the image, the work of Malaga sculptor Pedro Pérez Hidalgo, held a special mass at the weekend and also presented the new commemorative logo designed to mark the occasion.

The service in honour of the Virgin of Sorrows, which arrived in the town on 16 April 1973, was held in the San Sebastián Church and was officiated by the parish priest and spiritual director of the brotherhood, Reinaldo Aguilera.

The celebratory activities, which will include religious workshops, a summer gala and the publication of a special anniversary issue of the magazine Blessing, will continue throughout the year and will culminate with a unique procession through the streets of the town on the afternoon of Saturday 16 September.

The head of the brotherhood, José Antonio Bernal, encouraged the residents of the town to participate in the events organised to mark “a very special year”.