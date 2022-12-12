Alhaurín adds another large green space to its network of public parks and gardens The park includes a landscaped garden area, a children’s playground, an area for sports and exercise, and a skate park

The new Ermita del Cerro Xerojardinería green space was inaugurated in Alhaurín de la Torre last week, a project that is part of the town hall’s plan for the maintenance and improvement of existing, and the creation of new, green areas and parks in the municipality.

During the official opening of the new green 'lung', the town’s mayor, Joaquín Villanova, said that several environmental initiatives had been installed in the park, such as a remote management irrigation system to save water. Villanova explained that the concept of xerojardinería refers to “perfectly adapted plants that require little maintenance or irrigation”.

The work to renovate the existing playground and transform the surrounding land into a leisure and recreation area has been carried out in several phases. The space includes a landscaped garden area, an area for sports and exercise, and a skate park.

The children's play areas have undergone extensive renovation work, which has included cleaning, painting and the removal of graffiti, along with the installation of a new LED lighting system and the replacement of furniture.

The department of Parks and Gardens has planted more than four thousand specimens of Mediterranean plants, shrubs cacti and other succulents, each one identified with its respective information totem.

At the request of the residents, a new bus stop has been installed at the entrance to the park.

The inauguration ceremony was followed by the lighting of the town’s Christmas illuminations and the launch of its festive programme of events.