Alhaurín de la Torre expands its fairground area to allow ‘greater comfort’ for visitors The works include the improvement of the entire area and the creation of a new public square in preparation for the festivities in honour of San Juan in June

The fairground in Alhaurín de la Torre is currently undergoing extensive renovation and expansion work in preparation for the upcoming festivities in honour of San Juan El Bautista in June.

The town hall has announced it will expand the area in order to accommodate more casetas, while also creating a new public square in front of the municipal library.

The councillor for Works and Infrastructure, Prudencio J. Ruiz, said the main objective of the renovation work is to create more surface area in order to offer “greater comfort” to the visitors of the fair.

The project will also include the expansion of the area that houses the fairground attractions, although the council pointed out that this part of the project will not be ready for use until next year.

The work will continue for the next few weeks and will also include the general renovation of the entire fairground, and the assembly of the casetas.

The town hall will present the poster and the complete programme of the festivities during a special event with live entertainment in Plaza de San Sebastián on Friday 19 May.