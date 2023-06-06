Alhaurín de la Torre awards contract to reduce energy consumption of new town hall building The project has an estimated cost of 1.9 million euros and includes the installation of photovoltaic panels and the thermal insulation of the facade and roof

Alhaurín de la Torre has announced that the project to reduce the town hall’s energy consumption has been awarded to the temporary consortium formed by the companies Herysan 2007 and Sardalla Española. The work includes the installation of photovoltaic panels and the thermal insulation of the facade and roof of the town hall building, which the council say will “drastically reduce consumption”.

A total of seven companies submitted bids for the contract, which has an estimated value of 1.9 million euros (2.3 million including taxes), and an completion period of 11 months.

The works must comply with the energy efficiency parameters of the technical building code, which includes the improvement of the thermal envelope (facade and roof); the implementation of a solar control system through a second skin to the building; the installation of a mechanical ventilation system with a double flow heat recovery system; replacement of the air conditioning system; the installation of a photovoltaic panel system on the roof and the renovation of the interior carpentry.

The project was made possible by a grant of 1.6 million euros received from European funds, which is part of a program included in the Recovery, Transformation and Resilience Plan (PRTR). The objective of this programme is to help improve energy efficiency and environmental sustainability, guaranteeing a reduction of more than 30 per cent in the consumption of non-renewable primary energy.

Alhaurín de la Torre will also receive 1.8 million euros from EU funds for the energy rehabilitation project of the Jabalcuza 1 municipal training centre.