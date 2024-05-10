Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The exhibition can be viewed until 17 May. SUR
Alhaurín de la Torre artist returns home after journey from Kolkata to Lisbon
The young artist reinterprets Romanticism with 18 paintings in her collection On the Earth and Under the Sky, which focuses on the fragility of the human being

José Rodríguez Cámara

Alhaurín de la Torre

Friday, 10 May 2024, 11:03

The Vicente Linares room at the El Portón municipal auditorium in Alhaurín de la Torre is the setting for a new exhibition, On the Earth and Under the Sky, a selection of works by the young artist Sheila Cañestro. Born in the town in 1991, this artist trained in Malaga and has enjoyed an intense career, which has led to her exhibiting work in group exhibitions organised by Emergent Art Space in places as diverse as Lisbon, Cordoba and Kolkata (formerly Calcutta). The artist returns to her hometown after a recent stay in Lisbon preparing for her new collection.

Her previous exhibitions include 'On the outskirts of paradise. The road', which she exhibited for the first time at the Espaço Cultural Mercês in Lisbon; and 'On the outskirts of paradise. Desire', at the Faculty of Fine Arts in Lisbon. Both exhibitions, and her latest, were inspired by the book, 'The Penultimate Goodness' (2018) by Josep Maria Esquirol, in which the author reflects on human fragility in the face of the elements.

The collection is made up of 18 large-format works executed in acrylic and pigment on canvas, with the particularity that she makes her own paint from powdered pigment and polyvinyl acetate, in search of a deeper and more vivid tonal finish.

“It is based on ambiguity, as part of the game between what is seen and that which is hidden - between figuration and abstraction, between reality and fiction or between light and shadow. In this supposedly contradictory discourse, a dense narrativity emerges that relies on the sensual aspects of the material and that invites the viewer to reconcile with their own corporality and vulnerability,” Cañestro explains.

Cañestro is an artist influenced by the Romanticism school from the late 18th and 19th centuries, especially landscaping. To create her paintings, she works from her own photographs or those found on the internet, images that she then visually alters, although always using just black and white.

The new collection of work of this Doctor of Fine Arts, who received a scholarship for artistic production from the Peter and Waltraud Betsch Foundation, (which opened the door to this latest exhibition), can be viewed until Friday 17 May.

