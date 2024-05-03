Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Computer image of the new-look town hall building. SUR
Alhaurín el Grande installs ramps and elevator in town hall building to make it more accessible
Mobility

Alhaurín el Grande installs ramps and elevator in town hall building to make it more accessible

The comprehensive reform involves an investment of 350,000 euros and also includes wider doors to facilitate access to people in wheelchairs

Alba Tenza

Alhaurín el Grande

Friday, 3 May 2024, 04:30

Alhaurín el Grande town hall building is undergoing a comprehensive renovation to improve access from the Plaza del Convento, overcoming the multiple architectural barriers it presents and making it much more accessible for citizens. To achieve this, an elevator is being installed to connect the two floors of the building, as well as ramps to overcome the multiple differences in level, both inside the building, on the patio and on the exterior walkway on the upper floor.

“Whether they are people with functional diversity, older people with some type of mobility problem, or for those who come with baby strollers or similar, access will be much easier,” works councillor Teresa Sánchez said.

The council has invested 350,000 euros in the project, and in addition to the elevator and the ramps, most of the doors will be changed, since, as it points out, “none met the width established by current regulations for access for people with wheelchairs”.

Therefore, the new layout of the spaces intended for offices and work areas has also required new flooring, which will be modified in most areas.

The municipal architect, Guillermo Ordóñez, highlighted the difficulty of the project, both because it is a very old building and because of the multiple unevenness it presents.

The comprehensive reform is included in the council’s accessibility project and will allow all municipal departments to be completely accessible to everyone who needs to carry out any procedure with the town hall without any type of limitation or barrier.

